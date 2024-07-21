Ibrahim Mahama donates 20 police cars and 3 generators to Liberia Airport Authority

Renowned Ghanaian business mogul, Ibrahim Mahama, who is the CEO of Engineers and Planners Limited, has made a generous donation of 20 police vehicles and three 1,200 KVA electricity generators to the Liberia Airport Authority.
This substantial gift is intended to enhance both the efficiency and security of Roberts International Airport, Liberia’s principal international gateway.
The addition of 20 police vehicles is expected to bolster security measures at the airport, while the powerful generators will ensure a reliable electricity supply, which is critical for smooth airport operations.
“This donation will significantly improve our airport’s functionality, ensuring traveller safety and comfort while advancing our infrastructure,” President Boakai observed.
Vice President Koung also praised the donation, underscoring the deep-rooted relationship between Ghana and Liberia. “Mr Ibrahim Mahama’s kindness highlights the strong bond between our countries. We are deeply appreciative of his commitment to Liberia’s development,” Koung noted.
In his remarks, Ibrahim Mahama reaffirmed his dedication to supporting projects that foster community development. “I am privileged to aid in Liberia’s advancement. Strong infrastructure is essential for a thriving economy, and I trust that these vehicles and generators will significantly enhance the airport’s functionality,” Mahama stated.
This generous donation not only strengthens the infrastructure at Roberts International Airport but also exemplifies the spirit of international cooperation and goodwill. The improved security and reliable power supply will greatly benefit the airport’s operations, contributing to Liberia’s ongoing development and international connectivity.