Ibrahim Mahama donates 20 police cars and 3 generators to Liberia Airport Authority

This substantial gift is intended to enhance both the efficiency and security of Roberts International Airport, Liberia’s principal international gateway.

The addition of 20 police vehicles is expected to bolster security measures at the airport, while the powerful generators will ensure a reliable electricity supply, which is critical for smooth airport operations.

Pulse Ghana

“This donation will significantly improve our airport’s functionality, ensuring traveller safety and comfort while advancing our infrastructure,” President Boakai observed.

Vice President Koung also praised the donation, underscoring the deep-rooted relationship between Ghana and Liberia. “Mr Ibrahim Mahama’s kindness highlights the strong bond between our countries. We are deeply appreciative of his commitment to Liberia’s development,” Koung noted.

In his remarks, Ibrahim Mahama reaffirmed his dedication to supporting projects that foster community development. “I am privileged to aid in Liberia’s advancement. Strong infrastructure is essential for a thriving economy, and I trust that these vehicles and generators will significantly enhance the airport’s functionality,” Mahama stated.