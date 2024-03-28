ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

"Let's build a Ghana where dreams come true" and 5 points from Cheddar's Volta Region tour

Gideon Nicholas Day

Nana Kwame Bediako, popularly known as Cheddar, the driving force behind the New Force Movement, has embarked on a tour of the Volta Region, unveiling a transformative agenda for the nation's future, an initiative aimed at reshaping Ghanaian politics.

Nana Kwame Bediako
Nana Kwame Bediako

Here are six pivotal insights and quotes from Bediako's tour:

Recommended articles

"Ghana has immense potential for growth and prosperity," Bediako declared during a gathering in Ho, the regional capital. "But we must harness this potential through strategic investments in key sectors." He advocates for targeted investments to unlock the nation's full economic potential.

ADVERTISEMENT

"We cannot afford to leave our youth behind," Bediako emphasized during a discussion on technical training programmes. "By equipping them with the right skills and knowledge, we secure their future and drive innovation in our economy."

"Entrepreneurship is the backbone of any thriving economy," Bediako asserted during a visit to a vocational training centre in Keta. He pledged to provide aspiring entrepreneurs with access to affordable credit, mentorship programmes, and incubation centers to foster a conducive ecosystem for startup ventures.

Nana Kwame Bediako on Volta Regional Tour
Nana Kwame Bediako on Volta Regional Tour Pulse Ghana
ADVERTISEMENT

"I stand before you not just as a candidate, but as a partner in Ghana's journey towards greatness," Bediako declared to a cheering crowd in Ho. Throughout his tour, he actively engaged with local communities, listening to their concerns and aspirations.

"Together, we can build a nation where opportunity knows no bounds," Bediako proclaimed. He emphasized the importance of inclusive growth, ensuring that every Ghanaian has the chance to fulfill their dreams and contribute to the nation's progress.

"Together, we can build a nation where opportunity knows no bounds, and where every Ghanaian has the chance to fulfill their dreams."Bediako reiterated. With a compelling vision for industrialization, entrepreneurship, and youth empowerment, he offers a roadmap for Ghana's journey toward progress and prosperity.

ADVERTISEMENT

As Bediako's presidential bid tour continues to gain momentum across the Volta Region, it is evident that his transformative agenda has struck a chord with Ghanaians longing for tangible change. With unwavering determination, Bediako stands poised to usher in a new era of opportunity and fulfillment for all Ghanaians.

Gideon Nicholas Day

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

1 in 5 Ghanaians lack access to clean drinking water; Northern Region most affected

1 in 5 Ghanaians lack access to clean drinking water; Northern Region most affected

John Mahama

Settle owed NSS allowances – Mahama tells Akufo-Addo

One student, One laptop

Government set to launch one student one tablet initiative on March 25

Ghana court

Court Shift System starts today, judges to hold evening sittings to hear cases