Daughter of Ghanaian business mogul, Cindy Ofori Sarpong and Richard Peprah tied the knot last weekend in a star-studded ceremony.

Knowing the kind of people the father of the bride were affiliated to, there was no way some celebrities would have missed the occasion.

And trust me there was no room for wardrobe malfunction or a bad day. Either you ignored the invitation or stepped out in the best ensemble.

Of course, the event was an extravagant one and we couldn’t take our eyes off the looks of both families of the bride and groom.

However, we spotted some celebrities who also nailed it at the event. We couldn't stop but acknowledge them.

Nana Ama McBrown

A simple yet gorgeous dress for the traditional wedding was all that was needed. She looked just gorgeous.

Empress Jamila

The entrepreneur’s green ensemble with a touch of sequin was just perfect. We love her ponytail hairstyle and flawless makeup.

Emelia Brobbey

Just like her fellow actress, Emelia nailed the white look at the traditional wedding and the sequin for the white wedding was top-notch. We love her flawless makeup and long hairstyle that cascaded around her back.

Emelia Brobbey and Kennedy Osei

Kidi

In fact, the 'Enjoyment' musician nailed it. His suit was just on point. His pair of shoes and hairstyle was indeed prepared for an occasion like that.

Kidi

Kennedy Osei Asante

The rich fashion icon looked good for the day. We love his suit which was styled by his wife. We got our eyes on him throughout the event.