Ibrahim Mahama shows off seabreacher that reportedly costs over GH900k [Watch]

A Seabreacher is a two-seat semi-submersible personal watercraft "submarine", with a dolphin shape and the ability to imitate a dolphin's movement.

Ibrahim Mahama shows off seabreacher in Ada that reportedly costs over GH900,000 (WATCH) Pulse Ghana

In a video that is going viral on social media, the Ghanaian millionaire has been filmed having a good time on surfing on the Volta lake in Ada.

Ibrahim Mahama's love water sports is not new as he is known for riding jetski at his riverside house on the Ada Island. However, social media users are shocked to see that he also owns a seabreacher.

Ghanaian blogger, Sika official posted the video with the caption "somebody get Seabreacher for this country? Nah people get money for here walahi". A Twitter user added that "First time wey I see this nor wey I know sey some ppl fit borrow money give the government sef herr... Still country hard hm".

