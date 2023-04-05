ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Kwesi Arthur, Kofi Kinaata turned down our collaboration requests – Keche

Dorcas Agambila

Keche, Ghanaian musical duo, has said that Kwesi Arthur and Kofi Kinaata are among the artists that declined their collaboration requests.

Keche
Keche

The group which consists of Joshua Kojo Ampah and Andrew Kofi Cudjoe revealed this when they appeared as guests on Class Showbiz with Sammy Baah Flex .

Recommended articles

According to Keche Joshua, Kwesi Arthur and Kinataa agreed to collaborate on their music only to go mute on them.

“Kwesi Arthur and Kofi Kinataa are part of them. I know this will blow up. We sent him [Kofi Kinaata] music but he didn’t even respond,”

Quizzed on how they approached the request for collaboration, Keche Joshua responded that they had a fruitful relationship with Kinataa hence did not need to drive to Takoradi or send in a formal application

ADVERTISEMENT

“The relationship we have with him dates back to the times when we’ve performed for him at his Made in Takoradi concert for a token,” he indicated

Narrating the issue to Sammy Baah, he said several calls made to “Things Fall Apart” singer went unanswered.

“I called him and I had convinced Andrew to let us feature Kinataa, he agreed but we called him like three times and he just ignored it,” he said.

Keche Andrew who also added his voice to the issue of collaboration and unity in the music industry said despite not getting the feature from Kinaata, Flavour from Nigeria was happy to jump on the record.

Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila is an experienced entertainment journalist who covers all aspects of the entertainment industry and is committed to highlighting Ghana's excellence in it.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Ahoufe

Ahoufe confirmed dead; death of Ghanaian TikToker goes global over Tupac comparison

Hajia Bintu and Don Jazzy

He sent me a DM first - Hajia Bintu reveals relationship with Don Jazzy

Davido and Chioma [Instagram]

Assurance secured, Davido confirms marriage to Chioma

Yul Edochie and First son

Yul Edochie loses first son with May, Kambili