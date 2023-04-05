Kwesi Arthur, Kofi Kinaata turned down our collaboration requests – Keche

According to Keche Joshua, Kwesi Arthur and Kinataa agreed to collaborate on their music only to go mute on them.

“Kwesi Arthur and Kofi Kinataa are part of them. I know this will blow up. We sent him [Kofi Kinaata] music but he didn’t even respond,”

Quizzed on how they approached the request for collaboration, Keche Joshua responded that they had a fruitful relationship with Kinataa hence did not need to drive to Takoradi or send in a formal application

ADVERTISEMENT

“The relationship we have with him dates back to the times when we’ve performed for him at his Made in Takoradi concert for a token,” he indicated

Narrating the issue to Sammy Baah, he said several calls made to “Things Fall Apart” singer went unanswered.

“I called him and I had convinced Andrew to let us feature Kinataa, he agreed but we called him like three times and he just ignored it,” he said.