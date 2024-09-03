Lady dies through BBL procedure for flat tummy and more; nurse arrested in Lagos

The deceased in question has been identified as Abiola, who died following a botched buttocks enlargement procedure at a clinic in the Lekki-Phase 1 area. Police operatives in Lagos have arrested a nurse in connection with the death of a 36-year-old woman.

The procedure, commonly known as a Brazilian Butt Lift (BBL), involves sculpting the buttocks by removing excess fat from other parts of the body.

The Lagos State Police Command spokesperson, Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the incident. According to a report by thenationonlineng.net, Abiola's driver had reported the tragic event at the Maroko Police Division.

Hundeyin provided details of the incident, stating, “Upon their arrival, the clinic owner directed a nurse to administer the injection on Abiola. Moments later, chaos ensued as the woman lost consciousness and started gasping for breath.”

In a desperate attempt to save her life, Abiola's driver rushed her to another hospital in Lekki Phase 1. Unfortunately, she was pronounced dead upon arrival. “Desperate for help, the driver rushed Abiola to another hospital in Lekki Phase 1, but she was confirmed dead by the staff on duty upon arrival,” Hundeyin added.

Detectives from the Lagos State Police Command have since visited the scene, gathered evidence, inspected and photographed Abiola’s remains, and transported the body to a morgue for autopsy.

