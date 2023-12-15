Let’s make our music appealing to the masses – Samini urges

Samini highlighted the need for a unified effort to prioritize homegrown talents and address the dominance of foreign music on local airwaves. During the engagement, he expressed concern about the cultural implications of foreign music overshadowing local content.

Advocating for a shift in the current trend of foreign music filling Ghanaian airwaves, Samini pointed out that artists experience a strict adherence to local music when they travel to other countries. He cited the example of Kenya, where East African music takes precedence.

While acknowledging the unavoidable influence of Nigerian music, Samini clarified that the goal is not to compete but to strategically position Ghanaian music.

He emphasized the importance of the "Beyond the Return" initiative and called for efforts to sell Ghanaian music to diasporans visiting the country.

Discussing the impact of constant exposure to foreign music on local preferences, Samini stressed the need for a deliberate and consistent approach to reshape the musical landscape in Ghana.