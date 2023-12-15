He emphasized the necessity for a deliberate and strategic approach to promoting Ghanaian music on local platforms, expressing these views during a stakeholder engagement organized by the Ministry of Information.
Let’s make our music appealing to the masses – Samini urges
Dancehall musician Samini has voiced his support for the "Play Ghana" initiative, describing it as "long overdue."
Recommended articles
Samini highlighted the need for a unified effort to prioritize homegrown talents and address the dominance of foreign music on local airwaves. During the engagement, he expressed concern about the cultural implications of foreign music overshadowing local content.
Advocating for a shift in the current trend of foreign music filling Ghanaian airwaves, Samini pointed out that artists experience a strict adherence to local music when they travel to other countries. He cited the example of Kenya, where East African music takes precedence.
While acknowledging the unavoidable influence of Nigerian music, Samini clarified that the goal is not to compete but to strategically position Ghanaian music.
He emphasized the importance of the "Beyond the Return" initiative and called for efforts to sell Ghanaian music to diasporans visiting the country.
Discussing the impact of constant exposure to foreign music on local preferences, Samini stressed the need for a deliberate and consistent approach to reshape the musical landscape in Ghana.
He highlighted the challenge of breaking the cycle of foreign music dominating local playlists and called for a strategic and intentional effort to promote Ghanaian music.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh