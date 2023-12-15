ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Let’s make our music appealing to the masses – Samini urges

Dorcas Agambila

Dancehall musician Samini has voiced his support for the "Play Ghana" initiative, describing it as "long overdue."

Samini
Samini

He emphasized the necessity for a deliberate and strategic approach to promoting Ghanaian music on local platforms, expressing these views during a stakeholder engagement organized by the Ministry of Information.

Recommended articles

Samini highlighted the need for a unified effort to prioritize homegrown talents and address the dominance of foreign music on local airwaves. During the engagement, he expressed concern about the cultural implications of foreign music overshadowing local content.

Samini
Samini Pulse Ghana

Advocating for a shift in the current trend of foreign music filling Ghanaian airwaves, Samini pointed out that artists experience a strict adherence to local music when they travel to other countries. He cited the example of Kenya, where East African music takes precedence.

ADVERTISEMENT

While acknowledging the unavoidable influence of Nigerian music, Samini clarified that the goal is not to compete but to strategically position Ghanaian music.

He emphasized the importance of the "Beyond the Return" initiative and called for efforts to sell Ghanaian music to diasporans visiting the country.

Samini
Samini Pulse Ghana

Discussing the impact of constant exposure to foreign music on local preferences, Samini stressed the need for a deliberate and consistent approach to reshape the musical landscape in Ghana.

He highlighted the challenge of breaking the cycle of foreign music dominating local playlists and called for a strategic and intentional effort to promote Ghanaian music.

Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila is an experienced entertainment journalist who covers all aspects of the entertainment industry and is committed to highlighting Ghana's excellence in it.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Sonnie Badu apologises to Dr Kwaku Oteng

Sonnie Badu apologises to Dr Kwaku Oteng over promise and fail encounter

Don Little

Don Little reportedly arrested by police for knocking down a motor rider with his car

Edem

He was crossed by a naked woman, Edem's team breaks silence on 'near-fatal' accident

Sonnie Badu

I couldn't come limping on stage after the investment I made - Sonnie Badu to critics