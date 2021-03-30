Lil Nas' bloody 'Satan shoes' rakes in over $600K as all 666 pairs sold out in 1 minute

In a CNN report, MSCHF confirmed on March 29 that the limited-edition “drop” of 666 pairs sold out in less than a minute whilst Nike confirmed that its outfit was not involved in creating the modified sneakers.

“We do not have a relationship with Lil Nas or MSCHF,” the company said in an email statement to CNN. “Nike did not design or release these shoes and we do not endorse them,” the statement added.

A MSCHF spokesperson speaking about the blood in the sneakers said the blood was provided by its members of the art collective, explaining that: “we love to sacrifice for our art.” and also admitted that Nike was “not involved in this in any capacity.”

However, in a latest report, Nike has now sued MSCHF for using its brand and model to design the 'Satan Shoes'.