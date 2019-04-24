His Eminence Sheikh Dr Osmanu Nuhu Sharubutu has won some more hearts recently as he also showed at the Christ The King Catholic church in Accra, to join the Christian community to mark the Easter festivities.

Pictures from the Chief Imam’s visit to the church, which is also part of his centenary celebration, also went viral on social media which won him some more admiration, certainly, from the Kumawood actor as well, who visited him in his residence to pay homage to him.

In a video shared on Facebook by the actor, the actor is seen happily hugging the Chief Imam whilst he also received some blessing from him.

“God bless all and Sundry... Wezzy Empire to da World... How the Chief Imam welcomed me ... 100 yrs... I did receive his blessings Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharabutu” Lil Win wrote.

Watch more from the video below.