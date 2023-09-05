I will speak Twi and get it translated to English when elected as MP – Lilwin

According to him, the value of his ideas and contributions to society, most especially his constituency, outweighs any prospective language barriers. He further indicated that common sense is bigger than the English Language, stressing that ‘We use common sense to speak English’

Speaking in an interview with ace blogger Nkonkonsa in Cape Coast, the Chief Executive Officer of Weezy Empire and Great Minds International School asserted that, “I am ever ready to assist the youth of my constituency with job creation…nobody is lazy, but because there are no jobs, that is why the youth have become lazy

Lilwin continued by saying, “Very soon, Afigya Kwabre independent MPs, rich people, and business people have come forward to support my bid. We are ready, and my campaign manager is

ADVERTISEMENT

Kwame Nkrumah Tikesee of Okay FM, so if there is anything you can contact him. Excuse me to say, common sense is bigger than English. We use common sense to speak English, so if I don’t understand English, I will speak Twi for it to be translated, like what the Chinese do, especially their president.”

The actor declared his intention to contest the Afigya Kwabre South seat in the Ashanti region as an independent candidate in the 2024 general elections.