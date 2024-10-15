Mahama won't be president again even with pastors’ prayers - Prince David Osei

In a recent Twitter post, Osei asserted, “Even if all the pastors were to pray and anoint Ex-President Mahama, he would not regain the presidency.” Osei also addressed the allegations surrounding illegal mining, commonly known as galamsey, involving members of the NPP.
Ghanaian actor and New Patriotic Party (NPP) member Prince David Osei has openly shared his scepticism regarding former President John Dramani Mahama's prospects of regaining power.
He argued that this issue transcends party lines, affecting both the NPP and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) as well as other powerful individuals.
“The ongoing propaganda tactics against the NPP, including accusations of involvement in illegal mining, will not succeed,” he posted. “The issue of illegal mining involves individuals from both NDC and NPP, politicians, pastors, and the public. Some of us are not mere observers; our prayers are impactful,” he added.
Citizens call for the end of galamsey
The actor’s comments come amid increasing public outcry from labour groups, environmentalists, health practitioners, clergy, and citizens calling for stronger measures to address the galamsey crisis, which has caused severe environmental damage.
While the NPP faces criticism for its perceived inaction despite President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s promises to tackle the issue, Osei contends that illegal mining is a deeply rooted national challenge involving numerous stakeholders across Ghanaian society.