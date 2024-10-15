Mahama won't be president again even with pastors’ prayers - Prince David Osei

He argued that this issue transcends party lines, affecting both the NPP and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) as well as other powerful individuals.

“The ongoing propaganda tactics against the NPP, including accusations of involvement in illegal mining, will not succeed,” he posted. “The issue of illegal mining involves individuals from both NDC and NPP, politicians, pastors, and the public. Some of us are not mere observers; our prayers are impactful,” he added.

Citizens call for the end of galamsey

The actor’s comments come amid increasing public outcry from labour groups, environmentalists, health practitioners, clergy, and citizens calling for stronger measures to address the galamsey crisis, which has caused severe environmental damage.

Nana Adoo and Prince David Osei