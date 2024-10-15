ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Mahama won't be president again even with pastors’ prayers - Prince David Osei

Dorcas Agambila

Ghanaian actor and New Patriotic Party (NPP) member Prince David Osei has openly shared his scepticism regarding former President John Dramani Mahama's prospects of regaining power.

Prince David Osei
Prince David Osei

In a recent Twitter post, Osei asserted, “Even if all the pastors were to pray and anoint Ex-President Mahama, he would not regain the presidency.” Osei also addressed the allegations surrounding illegal mining, commonly known as galamsey, involving members of the NPP.

Recommended articles

He argued that this issue transcends party lines, affecting both the NPP and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) as well as other powerful individuals.

Prince David Osei
Prince David Osei Pulse Ghana

“The ongoing propaganda tactics against the NPP, including accusations of involvement in illegal mining, will not succeed,” he posted. “The issue of illegal mining involves individuals from both NDC and NPP, politicians, pastors, and the public. Some of us are not mere observers; our prayers are impactful,” he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

The actor’s comments come amid increasing public outcry from labour groups, environmentalists, health practitioners, clergy, and citizens calling for stronger measures to address the galamsey crisis, which has caused severe environmental damage.

Nana Adoo and Prince David Osei
Nana Adoo and Prince David Osei Nana Adoo and Prince David Osei Pulse Ghana

While the NPP faces criticism for its perceived inaction despite President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s promises to tackle the issue, Osei contends that illegal mining is a deeply rooted national challenge involving numerous stakeholders across Ghanaian society.

Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila is an experienced entertainment journalist who covers all aspects of the entertainment industry and is committed to highlighting Ghana's excellence in it.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Nana Romeo

Ban election prophecies - Nana Romeo urges IGP Dampare (VIDEO)

Regina Daniels and her Husband Ned Nwoko [instagram/Reginadaniels]

I wish we could celebrate you every day - Ned Nwoko celebrates Regina Daniels' birthday

Shatta Wale and Pope Skinny

Pope Skinny reflects on Shatta Wale’s influence and their fallen friendship

Nana Aba Anamoah

Bawumia’s solution to galamsey is the most practical one I’ve heard – Nana Aba