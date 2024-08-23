'Makoma’ has saved marriages – King Paluta

Ghanaian musician, King Paluta, has opened up about how his popular song, 'Makoma', has saved several marriages.
King Paluta made this revelation during an interview with Kwadwo Sheldon Studios.
“'Od33fo) ade3 yenfa nkyeky3 has saved a lot of marriages. It preaches a lot, and now the women are aware that you can’t just give out something owned by your man to anyone else," he stated.
On who an 'Od33fo)' is, King Paluta indicated that it's not about how wealthy a man is but rather a responsible man who has vision and foresight for the relationship, A man who will go out of his way to ensure you have a better life,” he said.
Ghanaian music star King Paluta is currently the talk of the town, thanks to the massive wave he's riding with his song "Makoma," a tune that's on everyone's lips.
The love piece by the reigning Telecel Music Awards Best New Artist of the Year has significantly gone viral, reaching almost every home in Ghana and beyond.
King Paluta’s rise to fame can be attributed to his consistency and dedication to his craft. He has released several hit songs and collaborated with other artists, showcasing his versatility and ability to adapt to different music styles.
Even though King Paluta had some ups and downs, he kept working hard and making great songs. People in Ghana started to notice him and his unique sound.