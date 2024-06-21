Maxwell Mensah sparks divorce rumours with McBrown, erases her from his IG

ece-auto-gen

Multiple reports confirmed that Maxwell Mensah was allegedly cheating on Nana Ama McBrown with socialite Serwaa Prikles. The two have been spotted having fun in secluded areas.

While Nana Ama McBrown tried to deny the rumours that her marriage had ended, it was finally confirmed after both parties unfollowed each other on Instagram. Maxwell Mensah has proceeded to delete all their photos together from his Instagram page.

These rumours reached a climax when McBrown felt compelled to address them directly during an interview with Andy Dosty on Hitz FM.

In the interview, she refuted the claims, insisting that she and Maxwell were still happily married.

However, despite her reassurances, an insider subsequently alleged that Maxwell had been unfaithful on multiple occasions and had even been caught in the act several times. This same source claimed that McBrown once slapped Maxwell during a heated argument over his infidelities.

The couple, who have been a prominent fixture in the Ghanaian entertainment industry, are yet to make any official statements regarding their current relationship status.

As fans and followers await further developments, the removal of McBrown’s photos from Maxwell’s Instagram page stands as a significant indicator that all may not be well in their marriage.