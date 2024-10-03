ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Medikal drops a disturbing post after announcing he has a new wife and child

Dorcas Agambila

Ghanaian musician Samuel Adu Frimpong, popularly known as Medikal, has sparked reactions online with a recent post.

Medikal fires colleagues
Medikal fires colleagues

In the now-deleted post, the rapper stated that when he dies, sympathisers and family members should not mourn. He also expressed a desire for ‘no funeral’.

Recommended articles

Medikal emphasised that relatives and friends should prioritise the care of his daughter, Island, and his new wife.

Medikal fuels dating rumour with Eazzy in new song and cryptic shadow post
Medikal fuels dating rumour with Eazzy in new song and cryptic shadow post Medikal fuels dating rumour with Eazzy in new song and cryptic shadow post Pulse Ghana

"When I die, make nobody cry. I've already lived life to the fullest! I don’t want any funeral," he wrote.

ADVERTISEMENT

While it's unclear what prompted his message, Medikal also specified that 50 percent of his property should go to his new wife and child.

"My close ones should make sure Island is good, my mum is good, and my new wife and kid should get 50 percent of whatever I own," he added.

Eazzy boldly drops video with Medikal amidst their dating rumour
Eazzy boldly drops video with Medikal amidst their dating rumour Eazzy boldly drops video with Medikal amidst their dating rumour Pulse Ghana

Meanwhile, Medikal has recently hinted at a new relationship. Although he did not provide specific details, he acknowledged that the recent rumours about his affair with singer Eazzy are true.

ADVERTISEMENT

Earlier in May 2024, when social media was abuzz with news of Medikal and Fella Makafui's messy separation, allegations of infidelity, including claims involving Eazzy, were cited as one of the reasons for their split.

Reports of Medikal's alleged affair with Eazzy gained traction on Snapchat after Ghanaian socialite Davon shared details of their relationship.

Medikal
Medikal Medikal Pulse Ghana
Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila is an experienced entertainment journalist who covers all aspects of the entertainment industry and is committed to highlighting Ghana's excellence in it.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Shatta Wale

Shatta Wale slams Ghanaian youth for calling on him to speak on #FreeTheCitizens

Darkoo says she is happy and she has a good relationship with God [Instagram/Darkoo]

I've been happy since I told my mum I'm a lesbian - Singer Darkoo

Kelvyn Boy Photo by Starmaker Covenant Studios

Kelvyn Boy reveals Stonebwoy is refusing to make peace with him despite efforts

Shatta Wale

Shatta Wale drops political advice on how his fans should vote