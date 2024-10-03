Medikal drops a disturbing post after announcing he has a new wife and child

In the now-deleted post, the rapper stated that when he dies, sympathisers and family members should not mourn. He also expressed a desire for ‘no funeral’.
Ghanaian musician Samuel Adu Frimpong, popularly known as Medikal, has sparked reactions online with a recent post.
Medikal emphasised that relatives and friends should prioritise the care of his daughter, Island, and his new wife.
"When I die, make nobody cry. I've already lived life to the fullest! I don’t want any funeral," he wrote.
While it's unclear what prompted his message, Medikal also specified that 50 percent of his property should go to his new wife and child.
"My close ones should make sure Island is good, my mum is good, and my new wife and kid should get 50 percent of whatever I own," he added.
Meanwhile, Medikal has recently hinted at a new relationship. Although he did not provide specific details, he acknowledged that the recent rumours about his affair with singer Eazzy are true.
Background:
Earlier in May 2024, when social media was abuzz with news of Medikal and Fella Makafui's messy separation, allegations of infidelity, including claims involving Eazzy, were cited as one of the reasons for their split.
Reports of Medikal's alleged affair with Eazzy gained traction on Snapchat after Ghanaian socialite Davon shared details of their relationship.