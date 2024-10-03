Medikal drops a disturbing post after announcing he has a new wife and child

Medikal emphasised that relatives and friends should prioritise the care of his daughter, Island, and his new wife.

Medikal fuels dating rumour with Eazzy in new song and cryptic shadow post Pulse Ghana

"When I die, make nobody cry. I've already lived life to the fullest! I don’t want any funeral," he wrote.

ADVERTISEMENT

While it's unclear what prompted his message, Medikal also specified that 50 percent of his property should go to his new wife and child.

"My close ones should make sure Island is good, my mum is good, and my new wife and kid should get 50 percent of whatever I own," he added.

Eazzy boldly drops video with Medikal amidst their dating rumour Pulse Ghana

Meanwhile, Medikal has recently hinted at a new relationship. Although he did not provide specific details, he acknowledged that the recent rumours about his affair with singer Eazzy are true.

Background:

ADVERTISEMENT

Earlier in May 2024, when social media was abuzz with news of Medikal and Fella Makafui's messy separation, allegations of infidelity, including claims involving Eazzy, were cited as one of the reasons for their split.

Reports of Medikal's alleged affair with Eazzy gained traction on Snapchat after Ghanaian socialite Davon shared details of their relationship.