ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

'You sold her car' - Fella Makafui's brother angrily descends on Medikal (VIDEO)

Selorm Tali

In a widely circulated video, Richard, identified as Fella Makafui's elder brother, has taken to social media to counter several allegations made by rapper Medikal.

Fella Makafui
Fella Makafui

Asserting that their family's silence does not imply ignorance, Richard launched a series of accusations against Medikal, challenging his portrayal of wealth and success.

Recommended articles

Richard alleged that Fella has been a significant financial support in Medikal's career, funding his music videos and providing other assistance. "Did you not sell Fella's car to finance your Range Rover purchase? Your boasts of numerous cars and properties are unfounded," he exclaimed in the viral video.

Fella Makafui
Fella Makafui Pulse Ghana

He added, "You claim you have so many cars, you have so many buildings, you have about seven buildings and so on, but these are untrue. Descend from your high horses."

ADVERTISEMENT

Richard also revealed instances where Fella facilitated Medikal's endeavors, such as renting a house for his music video shoots, including the 'La Hustle' video.

"What has Fella ever not done for you? The house in which you recorded one of your videos, I mean the 'La Hustle' video, wasn't it Fella who rented it for you? You are very proud and arrogant. Always walking with your shoulders high like a peacock," he fumed.

Addressing the circumstances of their breakup, Richard refuted Medikal's narrative, asserting that Fella initiated the split. He criticized Medikal for squandering Fella's hard-earned money on frivolous expenses, highlighting instances in that regard.

Medikal and Fella
Medikal and Fella Pulse Ghana

"You act like you were the one who initiated the breakup, but it was Fella who did. A married man leaves home for more than three months and doesn't come home. When you finally return, you carry the money she made from her sweat and run away with it. Or when you want money for a video shoot, you come and beg her for money.

ADVERTISEMENT

"You've been talking anyhow. She spends over GHC7,000 on grocery shopping only for you to squander it with your hungry friends in a short time," he established.

Richard warned Medikal against underestimating Fella's support system, emphasizing that their family stands ready to defend her reputation against baseless accusations. "The family of Fella can decide to keep quiet over everything, but that doesn't mean we don't have teeth to bite.

Fella Makafui
Fella Makafui Fella Makafui Pulse Ghana

"Also, Fella can choose not to talk to show how mature she can be, but that doesn't mean you will go to radio station after radio station to misbehave. Don't ever think she has nobody to defend her. Fella has a family, a great one of course. Do you really know Fella? Do you know her story? She is from a well-to-do home," he retorted.

ADVERTISEMENT

He also cautioned Medikal against involving their mother in their disputes, responding to claims made by the rapper about Fella's mother invading their privacy. "Don't drag our mother into your mess," Richard admonished, concluding his response to Medikal's allegations.

Selorm Tali Selorm Tali A professionally trained sociopolitical Talkative (Analyst), ruthlessly sharing my thoughts about everyone famous for pop culture. Topics on Religion, Politics and Entertainment suck my pen’s ink most.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Lilwin and Daddy Lumba

Daddy Lumba stopped me from releasing our movie because he didn't look his best - LilWin

Amerado Burner

Amerado credits rap 'beefs' for boosting his music career; says he has no regrets

Angry Akuapem Poloo smashes windscreen of Musician's Benz during fight (VIDEO)

It was a publicity stunt - Akuapem Poloo explains smashing musician's Benz

Elorm Ababio aka Ama Governor

BREAKING: Ama Governor to be finally called to the BAR