ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Medikal speaks on the possibility of patching things up with Fella Makafui

Dorcas Agambila

Ghanaian rapper Medikal and actress Fella Makafui have separated after a four-year marriage, during which they had a daughter, Island Frimpong.

Fella and Medikal
Fella and Medikal

Their split has caused a stir online, with both parties releasing statements and expressing their feelings about the breakup.

Recommended articles

In a recent interview with Kwaku Sintim Misa (KSM), Medikal discussed the non likelihood of reuniting with Fella Makafui.

Medikal and Fella
Medikal and Fella Pulse Ghana

He admitted that he never envisioned a life without her, contrasting with the life they had planned together as a couple.

ADVERTISEMENT

Medikal acknowledged his own mistakes and those of his estranged wife that contributed to the breakdown of their marriage.

Reflecting on their future, Medikal stated; "Us coming back together as a couple, that's never going to happen. We have a child together, and I just want us to give the child a very bright and happy future. That's where the focus is right now. I can assure you one hundred per cent that coming back together is never happening."

Fella Makafui and Medikal
Fella Makafui and Medikal Fella Makafui and Medikal Pulse Ghana

Medikal and Fella’s marriage has been in the public eye for some time now after the rapper openly declared that he had divorced his wife.

Their relationship has been documented in the media and the press following several bitter revelations in their marriage.

ADVERTISEMENT

Medikal’s recent outburst follows an incident which occurred recently where he claimed her baby mama called the police on him for asking her cousin to vacate his residence.

Fella-Makafui-L-Medikal-R
Fella-Makafui-L-Medikal-R Pulse Ghana

The rapper who shares a child with Makafui, expressed his reluctance to go public due to their family ties but stated that the situation has escalated beyond his control.

The rapper during his rants, exposed a lot of shocking revelations about his ex-wife that got social media talking.

Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila is an experienced entertainment journalist who covers all aspects of the entertainment industry and is committed to highlighting Ghana's excellence in it.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Lilwin and Daddy Lumba

Daddy Lumba stopped me from releasing our movie because he didn't look his best - LilWin

Amerado Burner

Amerado credits rap 'beefs' for boosting his music career; says he has no regrets

Angry Akuapem Poloo smashes windscreen of Musician's Benz during fight (VIDEO)

It was a publicity stunt - Akuapem Poloo explains smashing musician's Benz

Elorm Ababio aka Ama Governor

BREAKING: Ama Governor to be finally called to the BAR