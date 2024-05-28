Medikal speaks on the possibility of patching things up with Fella Makafui

Their split has caused a stir online, with both parties releasing statements and expressing their feelings about the breakup.
Ghanaian rapper Medikal and actress Fella Makafui have separated after a four-year marriage, during which they had a daughter, Island Frimpong.
In a recent interview with Kwaku Sintim Misa (KSM), Medikal discussed the non likelihood of reuniting with Fella Makafui.
He admitted that he never envisioned a life without her, contrasting with the life they had planned together as a couple.
Medikal acknowledged his own mistakes and those of his estranged wife that contributed to the breakdown of their marriage.
Reflecting on their future, Medikal stated; "Us coming back together as a couple, that's never going to happen. We have a child together, and I just want us to give the child a very bright and happy future. That's where the focus is right now. I can assure you one hundred per cent that coming back together is never happening."
Medikal and Fella’s marriage has been in the public eye for some time now after the rapper openly declared that he had divorced his wife.
Their relationship has been documented in the media and the press following several bitter revelations in their marriage.
Medikal’s recent outburst follows an incident which occurred recently where he claimed her baby mama called the police on him for asking her cousin to vacate his residence.
The rapper who shares a child with Makafui, expressed his reluctance to go public due to their family ties but stated that the situation has escalated beyond his control.
The rapper during his rants, exposed a lot of shocking revelations about his ex-wife that got social media talking.