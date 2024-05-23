ADVERTISEMENT
Fella Makafui and Medikal's divorce intensifies as she packs out from their home

Selorm Tali

The divorce saga between Ghanaian socialites Fella Makafui and Medikal has taken a new turn as Fella has reportedly moved out of their shared home.

This development escalates the couple's ongoing separation and the growing tension in their relationship.

Fella Makafui, a well-known actress and entrepreneur, and Medikal, a popular rapper whose real name is Samuel Adu Frimpong, were once celebrated as one of Ghana's most glamorous couples.

Fella Makafui
Fella Makafui Pulse Ghana

However, their relationship has recently been fraught with tension and public disputes. Sources close to the couple confirmed to pulse.com.gh that Fella moved out of their matrimonial home on Tuesday, May 23, 2024.

Her decision to leave is said to be driven by a desire for peace and concerns over her brand image and business, which she feels Medikal is tarnishing.

Medikal has maintained that he did not ask Fella to leave their home but rather requested that her cousin, Bless, move out. He expressed his intention to co-parent with Fella Makafui despite their separation.

However, this request led to further disputes and prompted Fella to seek the intervention of the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) to investigate Medikal, escalating their conflict.

The ownership of their residence has also been a significant point of contention. Medikal claims he is the sole financial provider for the property but included Fella's name for their daughter's benefit.

Fella contests this claim, citing her contributions during their marriage and vowing to substantiate her position in court.

As their divorce proceedings continue, both parties have been vocal about their grievances. The public nature of their split has attracted widespread attention, with fans and followers keenly observing the developments.

This latest move by Fella to leave their home indicates the depth of the rift between the couple. It remains unclear how this separation will impact their ongoing legal battles and the future custody arrangements for their daughter, Island Frimpong.

