Fella Makafui and Medikal's divorce intensifies as she packs out from their home

Fella Makafui, a well-known actress and entrepreneur, and Medikal, a popular rapper whose real name is Samuel Adu Frimpong, were once celebrated as one of Ghana's most glamorous couples.

However, their relationship has recently been fraught with tension and public disputes. Sources close to the couple confirmed to pulse.com.gh that Fella moved out of their matrimonial home on Tuesday, May 23, 2024.

Her decision to leave is said to be driven by a desire for peace and concerns over her brand image and business, which she feels Medikal is tarnishing.

Medikal has maintained that he did not ask Fella to leave their home but rather requested that her cousin, Bless, move out. He expressed his intention to co-parent with Fella Makafui despite their separation.

However, this request led to further disputes and prompted Fella to seek the intervention of the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) to investigate Medikal, escalating their conflict.

The ownership of their residence has also been a significant point of contention. Medikal claims he is the sole financial provider for the property but included Fella's name for their daughter's benefit.

Fella Makafui and Medikal summoned by Nungua Stool

Fella contests this claim, citing her contributions during their marriage and vowing to substantiate her position in court.

As their divorce proceedings continue, both parties have been vocal about their grievances. The public nature of their split has attracted widespread attention, with fans and followers keenly observing the developments.