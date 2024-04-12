ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

My next girl can't see it during sex; Medikal defends 'Fella' tattoo removal (VIDEO)

Selorm Tali

Medikal, while deeply in love with Fella Makafui, tattooed her name on his arm. However, in a recent development, he has covered the tattoo.

Medikal defends Fella's tattoo removal; 'my next girl can't see it during sex' (VIDEO)
Medikal defends Fella's tattoo removal; 'my next girl can't see it during sex' (VIDEO)

This change occurred shortly after the 30-year-old Ghanaian rapper announced his split from the Ghanaian actress. Medikal, who shares a child with Fella Makafui, stated that they are now divorced and solely co-parenting.

Recommended articles

Regarding the decision to cover the Fella tattoo on his arm, Medikal explained during a conversation on 3 Music TV that it was because he didn't want his future partners to see it during intimate moments.

"This is a bit personal; I don't want my next girlfriend or wife to see my baby mama's name while we're being intimate," he remarked.

In addition to Medikal's tattoo of Fella's name, the former couple also has matching tattoos of a half-face lion that forms a complete lion face when their hands are joined. It remains uncertain whether either of them will opt to cover these tattoos.

ADVERTISEMENT
Medikal and Fella Makafui's matching lion face tattoo
Medikal and Fella Makafui's matching lion face tattoo Medikal and Fella Makafui's matching lion face tattoo Pulse Ghana

Nevertheless, Medikal expressed no regrets about his three-year relationship with Fella Makafui, which began after their marriage ceremony in March 2020.

"I don't regret it; everything is part of the experience. It's a normal thing that happened to me, it allowed me to experience life. There's no animosity between us," he stated in the video.

Enhance Your Pulse News Experience!

Get rewards worth up to $20 when selected to participate in our exclusive focus group. Your input will help us to make informed decisions that align with your needs and preferences.

I've got feedback!
Selorm Tali Selorm Tali A professionally trained sociopolitical Talkative (Analyst), ruthlessly sharing my thoughts about everyone famous for pop culture. Topics on Religion, Politics and Entertainment suck my pen’s ink most.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Medikal and Fella

Medikal covers Fella Makafui’s tattoo from his arm after announcing their split

Salma Mumin

I am naturally attracted to generous rich men - Salma Mumin reveals

Berla Mundi

Berla Mundi details why she ditched GhOne to TV3 (VIDEO)

Media Personality Berla Mundi

God made me uncomfortable at GHOne - 5 career lessons from Berla Mundi's speech