My next girl can't see it during sex; Medikal defends 'Fella' tattoo removal (VIDEO)

Regarding the decision to cover the Fella tattoo on his arm, Medikal explained during a conversation on 3 Music TV that it was because he didn't want his future partners to see it during intimate moments.

"This is a bit personal; I don't want my next girlfriend or wife to see my baby mama's name while we're being intimate," he remarked.

In addition to Medikal's tattoo of Fella's name, the former couple also has matching tattoos of a half-face lion that forms a complete lion face when their hands are joined. It remains uncertain whether either of them will opt to cover these tattoos.

Medikal and Fella Makafui's matching lion face tattoo Pulse Ghana

Nevertheless, Medikal expressed no regrets about his three-year relationship with Fella Makafui, which began after their marriage ceremony in March 2020.