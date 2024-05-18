My baby mama called police on me for asking her cousin to leave my house - Medikal

ADVERTISEMENT
Ghanaian rapper Medikal finds himself amid a domestic dispute with his baby mama, as revealed in a recent social media post.

Taking to his social media accounts, Medikal shared his side of the story following an incident involving his baby mama and her cousin.

In his candid post, Medikal disclosed that his baby mama had called the police on him after he requested her cousin to leave his residence.

Expressing his frustration over the situation, the rapper emphasized that he was simply addressing a matter concerning his own living space.

This development comes amid ongoing speculation about the state of Medikal's relationship with his baby mama, with reports suggesting a gradual crush in their marriage.

Earlier, the rapper had publicly announced their separation and confirmed that they are now co-parenting.

The situation has sparked conversations on social media, with netizens sharing their thoughts on how the couple will navigate personal matters under the intense scrutiny of public attention.

