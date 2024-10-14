ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Michael Blackson considers a career in politics after his Eurobond was 'stolen'

Dorcas Agambila

Comedian Michael Blackson has announced his intention to consider a career in politics. He stated that he is currently on a journey to learn everything he can to become an effective politician.

Michael Blankson
Michael Blankson

Blackson emphasised that his decision to enter politics is not for personal gain but to help his community.

Recommended articles

In a tweet revealing his decision, he wrote, “Miss the common people. I’m going to learn all I can about politics so I can help my people one day.” The actor has recently been vocal in his criticism of the government regarding a failed investment and is contemplating legal action over claims of fraud.

Michael Blackson
Michael Blackson Michael Blackson Pulse Ghana
ADVERTISEMENT

Recently, Michael Blackson criticised the government for using funds from Eurobond investments to pay off debts, which has left investors like him in a difficult position. He explained that he invested in Eurobonds believing they would support the free school he built, but the government has since destroyed his plans.

“Who’s the Minister of Finance in Ghana? I have issues with this guy. People from the diaspora chose to invest in our continent, and now our money is being used to pay off debt. We’re left with disappointing options: a 37% cut for 5% interest over 11 years, or no cut with just 1.9% interest over 15 years. I’m very disappointed in my people for this,” he stated.

Michael Blackson urges Nigerians to not depend on their president only
Michael Blackson urges Nigerians to not depend on their president only Pulse Nigeria

Blackson also spoke about his investments in Ghana, particularly his decision to invest in the country's Eurobonds. He explained that he hoped the bonds' returns would help sustain the free school he built in Ghana, which requires $10,000 a month to cover operational costs such as teacher salaries, utilities, and other expenses.

Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila is an experienced entertainment journalist who covers all aspects of the entertainment industry and is committed to highlighting Ghana's excellence in it.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

'Any doom prophecy against NPP will not stand' - Diana Asamoah replies Owusu Bempah

'Any doom prophecy against NPP will not stand' - Diana Asamoah replies Owusu Bempah

Nana Romeo

Ban election prophecies - Nana Romeo urges IGP Dampare (VIDEO)

Regina Daniels and her Husband Ned Nwoko [instagram/Reginadaniels]

I wish we could celebrate you every day - Ned Nwoko celebrates Regina Daniels' birthday

Shatta Wale and Pope Skinny

Pope Skinny reflects on Shatta Wale’s influence and their fallen friendship