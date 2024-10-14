Michael Blackson considers a career in politics after his Eurobond was 'stolen'

In a tweet revealing his decision, he wrote, “Miss the common people. I’m going to learn all I can about politics so I can help my people one day.” The actor has recently been vocal in his criticism of the government regarding a failed investment and is contemplating legal action over claims of fraud.

Blackson's Fight Against Government

Recently, Michael Blackson criticised the government for using funds from Eurobond investments to pay off debts, which has left investors like him in a difficult position. He explained that he invested in Eurobonds believing they would support the free school he built, but the government has since destroyed his plans.

“Who’s the Minister of Finance in Ghana? I have issues with this guy. People from the diaspora chose to invest in our continent, and now our money is being used to pay off debt. We’re left with disappointing options: a 37% cut for 5% interest over 11 years, or no cut with just 1.9% interest over 15 years. I’m very disappointed in my people for this,” he stated.

