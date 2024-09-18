‘I'm taking Ghana to court for robbing me of my $1m investment’ - Michael Blackson

According to him, the Eurobonds were intended to sustain the school over its lifetime. However, he lamented: "Ghana decided to use our money to pay their debt to China or whoever and leave us hanging."

Unhappy with the situation, he publicly called out the Finance Minister.

"Who’s the minister of finance in Ghana? I have beef with this guy. People of the diaspora decided to invest in our continent, and they used our money to pay their debt, giving us two options. Either take a 37% cut and receive 5% interest with an 11-year maturity date or no cut but 1.9% interest with a 15-year maturity date. I’m very disappointed in my people for this," he posted.

The Michael Blackson Academy, founded three years ago, provides free education to children from kindergarten to Basic 3, as well as free uniforms.

Despite the financial challenges, Blackson remains committed to keeping the school operational.

"If it wasn’t for the love and passion I have for the unprivileged youth of Ghana, I would just hand my school to the people and walk away," he wrote.

