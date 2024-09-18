ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

‘I'm taking Ghana to court for robbing me of my $1m investment’ - Michael Blackson

Dorcas Agambila

American comedian and actor of Ghanaian descent, Michael Blackson, has expressed his frustration with the Ghanaian government for mishandling his investments.

Michael Blackson
Michael Blackson

In a series of posts on X, Blackson revealed that he had purchased Eurobonds to fund his school, the Michael Blackson Academy in Agona Nsaba, but has encountered difficulties in recouping his investment.

Recommended articles

According to him, the Eurobonds were intended to sustain the school over its lifetime. However, he lamented: "Ghana decided to use our money to pay their debt to China or whoever and leave us hanging."

Michael Blackson
Michael Blackson Business Insider USA

Unhappy with the situation, he publicly called out the Finance Minister.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Who’s the minister of finance in Ghana? I have beef with this guy. People of the diaspora decided to invest in our continent, and they used our money to pay their debt, giving us two options. Either take a 37% cut and receive 5% interest with an 11-year maturity date or no cut but 1.9% interest with a 15-year maturity date. I’m very disappointed in my people for this," he posted.

The Michael Blackson Academy, founded three years ago, provides free education to children from kindergarten to Basic 3, as well as free uniforms.

Michael Blackson
Michael Blackson Pulse Ghana

Despite the financial challenges, Blackson remains committed to keeping the school operational.

"If it wasn’t for the love and passion I have for the unprivileged youth of Ghana, I would just hand my school to the people and walk away," he wrote.

ADVERTISEMENT

Below are screenshots of his posts on X.

ADVERTISEMENT
Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila is an experienced entertainment journalist who covers all aspects of the entertainment industry and is committed to highlighting Ghana's excellence in it.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Fameye

My music is no different from Asake's - Fameye addresses fan criticism of his music

Brother Sammy

Angry Brother Sammy calls Ohemaa Mercy 'liar' for saying God told her to divorce

Brother Sammy

'I'm the only Gospel artiste with an intact, vibrant marriage' - Brother Sammy boasts

Taylor Swift on stage

'Childless Cat Lady' Taylor Swift declares support for Kamala, calls out Trump