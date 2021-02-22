According to Miss Modi, the baby mama of the dancehall act has allegedly engaged in a threesome with Shatta Wale and Ghanaian socialite Hajia 4 Reall. Speaking on UTV, Michy questioned if Aisha witnessed the alleged threesome.

“Sometimes you don’t have to speak. God has a way of making people confess their sins. Was she in the midst of the threesome? Did she join to make it a foursome? She wasn’t a witness to anything," she said.

Shatta Wale and Aisha Modi

Michy who is now no more with Shatta after their separation, elaborated that Aisha "was talking based on some rumours she heard elsewhere. Sometimes the things I hear or see online about myself amaze me".

"For her to have so much courage to talk about something sensitive while she didn’t even witness it is sad. What did I do wrong?” Michy asked Nana Ama McBrown who was the host of the show.

Before this response, Hajia 4 Reall, also denied knowledge of any of such an act. The Ghanaian socialite who is now nursing a music career emphatically stated on UTV’s ‘United Showbiz’ 2 weeks ago that she has never met Aisha Modi in her life, for her to be confident with such information.

“Me personally, I don’t know the woman and I’ve never met her anywhere. So I was very shocked by the way she was mentioning my name as if she knew me. I was really surprised," she said.