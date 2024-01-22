Most girls are happy on social media but sad in real life because of men - Moesha Boduong

Moesha Bodoung asserts that despite the outward facade, many women who act as mistresses, side chics, or concubines to affluent men are not genuinely happy in those roles.

She suggests that even if people can act nonchalantly about such situations, the reality of being involved with someone else's partner leaves a lasting impact.

In her own words, she stated, "So many women are not happy being mistresses, side chics, or concubines to wealthy men, so if God has touched me and is changing my story, may God change everyone’s story because, deep down, many women don’t like the lives they are living."