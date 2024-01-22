According to her, these women may appear satisfied with their public activities, but in private, they grapple with dissatisfaction and unease.
Most girls are happy on social media but sad in real life because of men - Moesha Boduong
Actress and socialite Moesha Bodoung has expressed her belief that a significant number of attractive women who are not married to wealthy men do not feel content with their lives.
Moesha Bodoung asserts that despite the outward facade, many women who act as mistresses, side chics, or concubines to affluent men are not genuinely happy in those roles.
She suggests that even if people can act nonchalantly about such situations, the reality of being involved with someone else's partner leaves a lasting impact.
In her own words, she stated, "So many women are not happy being mistresses, side chics, or concubines to wealthy men, so if God has touched me and is changing my story, may God change everyone’s story because, deep down, many women don’t like the lives they are living."
Moesha Bodoung, who has been open about her personal experiences, believes that there is an unspoken reality that many people are not proud of, and she hopes that by sharing her story, she can contribute to bringing about positive change in the world.
