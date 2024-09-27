Movie industry could support protests through intentional storylines - Adjetey Anang

Speaking on 3FM, the 'Yolo' actor stressed that it is not "wise" for actors to take to the streets to protest.
Ghanaian actor Adjetey Anang has urged his colleagues to focus on portraying protest scenes in films rather than participating in street demonstrations.
“We have learned to tell these stories so well; we adapt them and change certain lines for the audience to enjoy. However, there are serious issues happening out there that require our attention,” he stated.
“We can craft protest roles in the stories we tell, and that’s the best way to make our voices heard, louder than simply hitting the streets,” he added.
His comments follow recent calls from netizens urging celebrities to join the #OccupyJulorbiHouse and #FreeTheCitizens protests.
Background:
The #OccupyJulorbiHouse protesters were arrested during their demonstration in Accra. The arrests took place after a three-day protest at the 37 Military Roundabout, where demonstrators raised concerns about illegal small-scale mining (galamsey) and economic mismanagement.
On Sunday, September 22, tensions escalated as a major confrontation occurred between protesters from Democracy Hub and the Ghana Police Service, marking the second day of the demonstrations.
The protesters have since been remanded by an Accra Circuit Court, facing five charges: conspiracy to commit a crime, unlawful assembly, causing unlawful damage, offensive conduct, breach of public peace, and assault on public officers.
They pleaded not guilty to all charges and are set to reappear in court on October 8, 2024.