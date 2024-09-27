Movie industry could support protests through intentional storylines - Adjetey Anang

“We have learned to tell these stories so well; we adapt them and change certain lines for the audience to enjoy. However, there are serious issues happening out there that require our attention,” he stated.

Pulse Ghana

“We can craft protest roles in the stories we tell, and that’s the best way to make our voices heard, louder than simply hitting the streets,” he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

His comments follow recent calls from netizens urging celebrities to join the #OccupyJulorbiHouse and #FreeTheCitizens protests.

Background:

Pulse Ghana

The #OccupyJulorbiHouse protesters were arrested during their demonstration in Accra. The arrests took place after a three-day protest at the 37 Military Roundabout, where demonstrators raised concerns about illegal small-scale mining (galamsey) and economic mismanagement.

On Sunday, September 22, tensions escalated as a major confrontation occurred between protesters from Democracy Hub and the Ghana Police Service, marking the second day of the demonstrations.

ADVERTISEMENT

The protesters have since been remanded by an Accra Circuit Court, facing five charges: conspiracy to commit a crime, unlawful assembly, causing unlawful damage, offensive conduct, breach of public peace, and assault on public officers.