I would think twice before endorsing a political party again – Adjetey Anang

However, the actor has now hinted that he might have a different perspective on such opportunities if they were presented to him in present times.

During the interview, Adjetey Anang expressed that the political climate has evolved, and as a society, they have become more accepting of individuals openly endorsing political parties.

He noted that Ghana has come a long way, but it still maintains a certain level of sensitivity compared to countries like the United States when it comes to celebrity endorsements in politics.

ADVERTISEMENT

While the actor did not specify the exact year of the offer he turned down, he did disclose that it occurred during a period when he was facing financial challenges. At that time, the ruling party had enticed him with attractive incentives, such as a car, a generous sum of $50,000, and various other perks, in exchange for his public support of their campaign.

The public's response to Anang's candid reflection in his book has been overwhelmingly positive, as it sheds light on the inner struggles and difficult decisions that celebrities like him may encounter when approached by political parties seeking their endorsement.

In his recent remarks during the interview, Adjetey Anang suggested that considering the present day and with certain factors taken into account, he might now be open to considering a political offer. While he did not elaborate on the specific considerations, it is evident that the actor has kept an open mind about potentially engaging in such opportunities.