Mr Drew dispels notions of irrelevance after departing Highly Spiritual Music

Dorcas Agambila

Ghanaian artist Mr Drew has refuted rumors suggesting that his departure from Kaywa's Highly Spiritual Music label would lead to his fading away and becoming irrelevant in the music industry.

Photos from Mr Drew's Seleey concert 2022

According to him, this notion is a myth and emphasizes that one's association with prominent record labels does not dictate their longevity or success as an artist.

“I honestly don’t think so, it’s just a myth that when you stop working with some notable record labels in Ghana, you fade away as an artist,” he told Amansan Krakye in an interview.

He added; “It isn’t true but it’s something that people have said continually which other people pick on it also to say same.

“But then it is not even like that cis there are a lot of technicalities that go in there or agreements the person might have entered with the record label.

“So these sayings aren’t true and usually people say these from an uninformed situation that they aren’t aware of but that’s not how it is,” he said.

The music industry was rocked by the news of the sudden split between Mr Drew and his record label, Highly Spiritual Music.

Mr Drew in an interview clearly stated that his contract with Highly Spiritual Music had ended and it was not obligatory to renew it.

He added that it was also a decision to progress in his career.

“Everyone wants growth; you can’t stay in one place for a long while. It’s more about moving ahead,” he added.

The ‘Dw3’ hitmaker who doubles as a dancer noted that he has the blessings of Kaywa, his former manager.

He indicated that he had to rethink and do the right thing, but for now, he has decided to follow in the footsteps of superstars like Shatta Wale, Stonebwoy, and Sarkodie who are thriving as independent artists

Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila is an experienced entertainment journalist who covers all aspects of the entertainment industry and is committed to highlighting Ghana's excellence in it.
