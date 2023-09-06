My hairline is receding - Mr Drew explains why he is bald-headed

”So my hairline is receding and I don’t like the V shape, so I just shaved everything. If you are not nice you cannot rock a bald head,” he stated.

Mr. Drew's is also popular for his clean-shaven head which is oval in shape and looks stunning when he dub it with spectacles. But before his clean-shaving also known as “sakora" or “santo", he had some hair which majority of Ghanaian's are not aware of as that haircut was before his shooting to fame.

Mr. Drew is currently one of the best and reigning musician in Ghana. He is an Afrobeats artist and came to the limelight after his song “Let me know" shook the airwaves.