My hairline is receding - Mr Drew explains why he is bald-headed

Dorcas Agambila

Ghanaian music sensation and dancer, Andrew Nii Commey Otoo, known by the stage Mr Drew, has disclosed why he chose to go bald.

In an interview with media personalities Cookie Tee and Naa Ashokor, on TV3’s Newday show on Tuesday, September 5, 2023, the ‘Case’ hitmaker detailed that he intentionally shaves all the hair on his head because his hairline is receding, adding that he does not also like his ‘V shape’.

”So my hairline is receding and I don’t like the V shape, so I just shaved everything. If you are not nice you cannot rock a bald head,” he stated.

Mr. Drew's is also popular for his clean-shaven head which is oval in shape and looks stunning when he dub it with spectacles. But before his clean-shaving also known as “sakora" or “santo", he had some hair which majority of Ghanaian's are not aware of as that haircut was before his shooting to fame.

Mr. Drew is currently one of the best and reigning musician in Ghana. He is an Afrobeats artist and came to the limelight after his song “Let me know" shook the airwaves.

He has brought us more jamming tunes like "This Year" which he featured Ghanaian rapper and entrepreneur, Medikal, "Shuperu" featuring Lynx Entertainment signee, Kidi, Pains, Later featuring reggae-dancehall act, Kelvyn Boy amongst others.

