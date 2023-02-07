Mr. Eazi accuses Bad Bunny of unlawful sample

“Yo @sanbenito you need to tell your lawyers to stop messing around and clear that Joeboy rip off on your album.” Mr Eazi wrote.

In a follow-up tweet, Mr Eazi shared a link to the song on Bad Bunny’s Youtube channel and Joeboy’s ‘Empty My Pocket’ song that was sampled by the Latin singer.

Joeboy’s “Empty My Pocket” was released in June 2021, while Bad Bunny’s “Enséñame a Bailar,” released in May 2022.

Bad Bunny who recently brought a slice of his homeland to the 2023 GRAMMYs stage with a pair of tracks from his latest album, ‘Un Verano Sin Ti,’ which made history as the first Spanish-language album nominated for Album Of The Year is yet to respond to the accusation.

