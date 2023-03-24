My 11-year-old daughter is in love with another girl, I see nothing wrong - Wanlov

The member of the FOKN Bois band explained that his daughter's mother informed him of the situation and that he is completely accepting of it.

“I have a daughter who is currently infatuated with another girl. I don't see anything wrong with that. She likes this girl, and that's what her mother told me. She is eleven,” he disclosed.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a conversation with Doreen Abanema Abayaa on GhanaWeb's Talkertainment show, Wanlov explained what it means for someone to be 'queer'. He said the term is often used as an umbrella term to encompass all individuals who identify as LGBTQ+.

"This includes people who identify as gay, lesbian, bisexual, transgender, and more," he said. The brother of Sister Derby, is one of the few Ghanaian celebrities who have been publicly advocation for LGBTQ rights in Ghana.

On record, he has called out Sarkodie, Shatta Wale and all other celebrities who have been quiet about the Anti-LGBTQ+ bill conversation in Ghana.

The Anti-LGBT bill, officially called the Promotion of Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill 2021, will see culprits face a jail term of up to ten years depending on the crime if passed.

In a 2021 song titled “Weak Fools,” he branded rapper Sarkodie, dancehall singer Shatta Wale, and all other musicians who have been mute about the bill as cowards, adding that posterity will judge them.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Ghana

“Fuck Shatta Wale, fuck Sarkodie, fuck all of you cowards,” he fired in the hip-hop song. “We dey move Ghana forward your hypocrisy so backwards.”

He described the bill as evil and said it will affect all the people who are quiet. He added that when the bill is passed, people who wear earrings will be harassed by the police.