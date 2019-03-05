According to Sarkodie, his daughter confessed her love for the 2018 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards “Best Female Vocalist of the Year” award winner and can’t wait to have her at her next birthday party.

The BET Award-winner disclosed this through Twitter on Monday, March 4.

He tweeted: “Titi really love @Adina_Thembi ... She said, “Daddy my bday I want to cut the cake with Adina.”

Adina, obviously surprised, reacted by saying: “Bless her little heart! Looks like I’m headed to a birthday party soonish.”

Sarkodie and Adina have worked together so it’s clear that Titi might have seen the latter on some occasions.

Adina’s breakthrough single “Makoma” features Sarkodie.