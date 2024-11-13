'My divorce left me bankrupt' – Salinko on past trauma as he finds love again

He recounted how, in the aftermath of his divorce, he had no one to confide in except God.

"When my marriage came to an end, I was facing a lot of issues. I went into marriage bankrupt, and I also lost my dad. I had no one to discuss my issues with except my maker."

He continued, "I paid a visit to my sister in London. When I got there, I had to move to the USA for a meeting, but I was rejected... I was facing a lot of issues, so I had to come back to Ghana. So I asked for them to refund my ticket so that I could go back to Ghana, but they asked me to pay for it. That was how Obaa Yaa came into the picture."

Salinko noted how he was in the talking stage with three different women, including his current wife, Lydia Arthur.

"I was talking to three different women about possibly starting a relationship. One day, as I was going through my phone, I realised my marriage with Nancy had indeed ended, and she left without understanding what I had gone through."

He added, "I saw my current wife’s contact and asked a friend to reach out on my behalf. Whenever I spoke to her about my feelings, I felt better. I remember planning a date with her and expressing how I felt. That’s how it all began. We were in a talking stage for a year."

Background

On 9 November 2024, Salinko married Lydia Arthur in a private ceremony at Ascension Methodist Church in Accra.

Guests, including fellow Kumawood stars Matilda Asare, Don Little, Big Akwes, and others, joined in celebrating with the actor.