Salinko says marriages are failing because men no longer discipline their wives

According to Salinko, one of the key reasons behind the increasing failure of marriages is the reluctance to allow men to discipline their wives, adding that, this has led to a decline in mutual respect between spouses, contributing to the breakdown of marriages.

ece-auto-gen

Reflecting on the past, Salinko highlighted the contrast between traditional and contemporary views on marital discipline.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said in the past, men were granted the authority to correct their wives when they went wrong, which brought a sense of accountability and order within households. However, the actor lamented that this practice has become increasingly scarce in modern times.