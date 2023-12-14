ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Salinko says marriages are failing because men no longer discipline their wives

Dorcas Agambila

Popular Ghanaian actor Salinko, has opened up about the challenges facing modern marriages and pointed to a lack of traditional values as a significant factor.

Salinko
Salinko

In an exclusive interview with Emelia Brobbey, the actor shared his thoughts on marital discipline, expressing concerns about the diminishing role of men in maintaining order within their households.

Recommended articles

According to Salinko, one of the key reasons behind the increasing failure of marriages is the reluctance to allow men to discipline their wives, adding that, this has led to a decline in mutual respect between spouses, contributing to the breakdown of marriages.

Salinko
Salinko ece-auto-gen

Reflecting on the past, Salinko highlighted the contrast between traditional and contemporary views on marital discipline.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said in the past, men were granted the authority to correct their wives when they went wrong, which brought a sense of accountability and order within households. However, the actor lamented that this practice has become increasingly scarce in modern times.

Salinko passionately argued that a return to traditional values could be the key to salvaging failing marriages. He suggested that allowing men the space to play a role in disciplining their wives could restore a balance that has been lost because of the changes in societal norms.

Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila is an experienced entertainment journalist who covers all aspects of the entertainment industry and is committed to highlighting Ghana's excellence in it.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Sammy Forson

Sammy Forson quits Joy FM

Don Little

Don Little reportedly arrested by police for knocking down a motor rider with his car

Wiyaala

My complaint wasn’t a strategy to hype ‘Samini’s show’ – Wiyaala clarifies

M.anifest

Accra dey cost too much, how do we fix it? - M.anifest quizzes