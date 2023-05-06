I struggled mentally, Salinko speaks on divorce

Following the split, the actor said he struggled mentally which nearly affected his business.

“I almost run mad, it affected my focus at work so much that I lose myself when on my daily work activities,”

I sought restoration by listening to motivational messages and praying which helped me overcome this challenge.

Salinko said his wife opted out of the marriage for reasons best known to her.

Speaking in an interview, the actor said efforts to get her wife to return home have been fruitless, saying his father-in-law backs the decision of her daughter to leave the marriage.

He rather will withhold details of his breakup because he believes spilling every piece of information will breed enemies for him.

“I won’t go into details because when I start spilling, she will attract enemies, and the same for me too.”