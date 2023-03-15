ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

My new man must be loaded with cash - Michy reveals

Dorcas Agambila

Ghanaian actress and TV presenter Diamond Michelle Gbagonah, popularly known as Michy has revealed that her next man must come to her with lots of cash.

Michy
Michy

According to her, any man who wants to be with her must meet her financial requirements and respect her need for privacy.

Recommended articles

In an interview with Graphic Showbiz, Michy revealed that she is looking for a man who is financially stable and willing to spend. She emphasized that her ideal partner must be loaded with cash, own a house, and not be in the entertainment industry, as she values her privacy.

"I used to believe that I had to support my man with the little I had, but those days are over for me," Michy said. "My man must be financially sound and willing to spend. At least, he must own a house," she said.

Michy also spoke about motherhood and shared that it has been both challenging and rewarding. While she enjoys being a mother, she admitted that it can be frustrating at times. She explained that putting a child to sleep and running around can be very demanding, but she wouldn't have it any other way.

ADVERTISEMENT

When asked if she plans to give her son Majesty siblings anytime soon, Michy said that she would like to get married first. She hosts Movement Showbiz on Movement TV and runs her Chopius food business.

"Majesty is seven years old, and it would be nice to have another baby, but not until I get married," she said.

Mitch is also an entrepreneur, owns a pub at East Legon, and also runs a food business in Accra and Kumasi. Additionally, she has featured in a number of songs and music videos with Shatta Wale, released her single ‘spend di money’, and was featured in a number of TV series.

Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila is an experienced entertainment journalist who covers all aspects of the entertainment industry and is committed to highlighting Ghana's excellence in it.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Nana Ama Joins Onua TV

Nana Ama McBrown gets royal welcome as she quits UTV to join Media General (WATCH)

Sandra Ankobiah snubs Fella Makafui

Fans troll Fella Makafui over Sandra Ankobiah reportedly ignoring her at Serwaa's party

Kennedy Agyapong's daughters drop new series featuring KiDi, Eugy and others (WATCH)

Kennedy Agyapong's daughters drop new series featuring KiDi, Eugy, others [WATCH]

Selina Boateng

'I realised sex is medicinal after I got married; it's a God-ordained feeling - Selina Boateng