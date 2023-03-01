My wife was diagnosed with tumour during pregnancy - Ed Sheeran

Whilst announcing his new album, the British singer-songwriter in a diary entry photographed by Annie Liebowitz said a series of events at the beginning of last year changed his life, mental health and the way he views music and art.

Ed Sheeran and his wife Cherry Seaborn Pulse Ghana

“Within the space of a month, my pregnant wife got told she had a tumour, with no route for treatment until after the birth. My best friend Jamal, a brother to me, died suddenly, and I found myself in court defending my integrity and career as a songwriter,” he wrote.

Giving details about his upcoming album titled - (Subtract), Ed Sheeran stated that his wife Cherry Seaborn experienced a medical scare during her pregnancy. The singer is expected to soon release his fifth studio album.

According to a press release, the project will drop on May 5, at a time of monumental change in the musician's life, including the birth of his second daughter with wife Cherry Seaborn last May.

"I had been working on Subtract for a decade, trying to sculpt the perfect acoustic album, writing and recording hundreds of songs with a clear vision of what I thought it should be," Sheeran wrote in a statement.

