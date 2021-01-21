This comes after a spokesperson from Naa Ye We whilst responding to the singer's allegation that she has been defrauded by the Chief Priest, alleged that MzBel came there to curse Afia Schwarzenegger.

MzBel in a recent interview disclosed after she petitioned Naa Ye We to summon Afia Schwarzenegger to stop talking about, she hasn't heard anything from the Ga Chief Priest again, only to be told he's been hospitalized despite paying them Gh2000.

"They took my 2,000 but Naa ye we says the chief priest has been hospitalized for several weeks and he is on admission. Naa Ye We is a fraud. No one should take his case to Naae We," she said on UTV's United Showbiz.

However, a spokesperson countering MzBel's report during an interview on Hitz FM with Andy said, the singer rather came there to curse Afia Schwarzenegger to die for continuously speaking ill about her.

But MzBel has vehemently denied the allegations. Watch the video below to hear more from her.