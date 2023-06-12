MzBel pregnant at age 43, shares baby bump photos to break the news

Mzbel captioned the post "An adventure is about to begin" on her Instagram page yesterday, 11th June 2023, and it has gathered over 2000 comments.

Mzbel has since been receiving congratulatory messages from her close friends and fans. Actress Selly Galley wrote "My goodness! Such good news today 😍. Am super excited for you Bel. Awww 😍❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ congratulations".

Commenting on her post, Empress Dictabee said "Congratulations sweet 16" with Wow another colleague, @marvellamaame adding that "@mzbeldaily You look absolutely beautiful! Never seen Duluth a beautiful preggie".

Some inquisitive fans are already wondering who could have fathered her pregnancy as the singer did drop any information about the man responsible. "We are keeping our husband on the low. For this, I will never enter!" a fan said.