ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

MzBel pregnant at age 43, shares baby bump photos to break the news

Selorm Tali

MzBel is full of joy as she is pregnant again. The Ghanaian singer took to social media to make it known that she will be a new mother again.

Mzbel shockingly drops pregnancy photos
Mzbel shockingly drops pregnancy photos

In posts shared across her social media pages, the '16 years' singer, now 43 years old, posted photos of herself showing her heavily pregnant. The post comes as a shock to fans of the musician as there hasn't been a hint about her pregnancy.

Recommended articles

Mzbel captioned the post "An adventure is about to begin" on her Instagram page yesterday, 11th June 2023, and it has gathered over 2000 comments.

Pregnant Mzbel
Pregnant Mzbel Pregnant MzBel Pulse Ghana

Mzbel has since been receiving congratulatory messages from her close friends and fans. Actress Selly Galley wrote "My goodness! Such good news today 😍. Am super excited for you Bel. Awww 😍❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ congratulations".

ADVERTISEMENT

Commenting on her post, Empress Dictabee said "Congratulations sweet 16" with Wow another colleague, @marvellamaame adding that "@mzbeldaily You look absolutely beautiful! Never seen Duluth a beautiful preggie".

Some inquisitive fans are already wondering who could have fathered her pregnancy as the singer did drop any information about the man responsible. "We are keeping our husband on the low. For this, I will never enter!" a fan said.

MzBel is not new to getting pregnant for a mystery man as to date, there hasn't been any confirmation about the man that fathered her first son Aaroon, who is around 10 years.

Selorm Tali Selorm Tali A professionally trained sociopolitical Talkative (Analyst), ruthlessly sharing my thoughts about everyone famous for pop culture. Topics on Religion, Politics and Entertainment suck my pen’s ink most.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Akuapem Poloo

Converting to Islam has restricted me; I’m suffering - Akuapem Poloo laments

Ras Nene loses cool as Achimota Mall stops him from shooting skit with Efia Odo (WATCH)

Ras Nene loses cool as Achimota Mall stops him from shooting skit with Efia Odo (WATCH)

Agya Koo's Kumasi mansion sets social media ablaze (VIDEO)

Agya Koo's Kumasi mansion sets social media ablaze (VIDEO)

Stonebwoy and wife

I don’t think I got married too early; I’m still pursuing my dreams -Dr Louisa