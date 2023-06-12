In posts shared across her social media pages, the '16 years' singer, now 43 years old, posted photos of herself showing her heavily pregnant. The post comes as a shock to fans of the musician as there hasn't been a hint about her pregnancy.
MzBel pregnant at age 43, shares baby bump photos to break the news
MzBel is full of joy as she is pregnant again. The Ghanaian singer took to social media to make it known that she will be a new mother again.
Mzbel captioned the post "An adventure is about to begin" on her Instagram page yesterday, 11th June 2023, and it has gathered over 2000 comments.
Mzbel has since been receiving congratulatory messages from her close friends and fans. Actress Selly Galley wrote "My goodness! Such good news today 😍. Am super excited for you Bel. Awww 😍❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ congratulations".
Commenting on her post, Empress Dictabee said "Congratulations sweet 16" with Wow another colleague, @marvellamaame adding that "@mzbeldaily You look absolutely beautiful! Never seen Duluth a beautiful preggie".
Some inquisitive fans are already wondering who could have fathered her pregnancy as the singer did drop any information about the man responsible. "We are keeping our husband on the low. For this, I will never enter!" a fan said.
MzBel is not new to getting pregnant for a mystery man as to date, there hasn't been any confirmation about the man that fathered her first son Aaroon, who is around 10 years.
