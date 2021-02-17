Last year June, MzVee disclosed that she got depressed, hence, her absence in the music scene in 2019 but she came over it. According to her, she got closer to God and her family whilst Efya served as her counsellor.

But According to Counsellor Lutterodt, MzVee hasn't recovered from her depression. " I watched her interview with Delay, she is not cured. She is still depressed because depression is not curable, it is managed," he said.

Mzvee

Speaking on Okay FM, he explained that "we manage people with depression so the triggers will not come. Church doesn't manage depression, it gives you false hope". Counsellor emphasized that MzVee broke bounds with her family and that was the problem.

He added that "she broke bounds from the house, an undisciplined behaviour that she should be disciplined. You were staying home with your mother and you left. That's what is happening with Funny Face".

Counsellor Lutterodt continued that "once you break bounds from the home, you have to home trained again so you can. Yes Efya helped her but the last I watched her interview with Delay, I say she is still going depression".

Hear more from her in the video below.