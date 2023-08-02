Naa Ashorkor quits Asaase Radio

In an Instagram post, she wrote “Today I say goodbye to my family at Asaase Radio. It’s been three beautiful years serving you on 99.5. My deepest appreciation to you all. Excited about what the future holds”.

Naa Ashorkor joined Asaase Radio in June 2022 as one of the pioneer presenters of the station owned by NPP bigwig Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko. Naa who doubles as an actress hosted Asaase Radio’s ‘Between Hours’ show.

Before joining the radio station, Naa Ashorkor worked with Joy FM after leaving GH One TV and Starr FM in 2017.

The reason for Naa Ashorkor’s resignation has not been communicated. However, it is an amicable departure as Asaase Radio through its social media platforms has expressed gratitude to the radio presenter.

A post on by the station reads “THANK YOU @naa_ashorkor_ for your time with us, we appreciate and wish you well in your next chapter, ‘Oyiwalado’.!!!“.

Naa Ashorkor’s next destination on the airwaves or career path is also unknown. However, the radio presenter who has been a producer of theatre productions has signalled a new beginning. She posted a new journal and wrote “nothing says new beginnings like new journal. So help me God”.