You're foolish if you marry woman who clubs - Apostle Attah Gyebi

Apostle Daniel Atta Gyebi, head of the House of Jacob Chapel in Kumasi, has drawn public attention after delivering a sermon that advised men to avoid marrying women who go to nightclubs or wear multiple earrings.
Speaking to his congregation, Apostle Gyebi strongly cautioned men against choosing women who currently visit or have previously visited nightclubs unless those women have clearly changed their lifestyles.
Never marry a woman who goes to a nightclub, whether present or past, except that the lady has changed
He declared.
MUST READ: Mahama Ayariga justifies 2.45% tariff hike as crucial for ECG’s survival
If you are set to marry a lady who used to attend the nightclub or still attends, then you are a fool. You are mad, just like the lady. What happens in the nightclub, not everyone knows.
Some people are set up, open their legs, and people have sex with them. A girl who has been seeing this act in the club, and you say you want to marry that girl?
He also criticised women who wear several earrings, saying such choices reflect poorly on their attitude and ability to maintain a marriage.
READ ALSO: I’ll dispose my Bible if Empress Gifty gets court injunction against me - Agradaa
Any serious guy who wants a lady to marry will not go in for a lady with multiple earring piercings, literally covering her ears. The ears are shut with earrings. This means that when you speak to her, your words hit the earrings, and they bounce back. Such a lady will hardly not listen to advice
Apostle Gyebi compared women of today with those from previous generations, saying older women were more respectful and open to guidance.
Our mothers wore just one earring their entire lives. When you speak to them, they hear and respond politely
READ MORE: How one man changed mentally ill girl’s life after 5 years on the street [Video]
The sermon has ignited widespread conversation on social media. While some people applaud the pastor for standing firm on traditional Christian values, others have condemned his remarks as harsh, discriminatory, and unfairly targeted at women.