Naa Ashorkor to receive honorary recognition at Africa Business Heroes 5th anniversary summit and gala

Africa Business Heroes, the flagship initiative of the Jack Ma Foundation in Africa, focuses on empowering entrepreneurs across the continent. Naa Ashorkor's consistent dedication to the program has propelled it to new heights, and the organizers express their delight in acknowledging her contribution.

During the Grand Summit and Finale, Naa Ashorkor is slated to deliver a special address. The event will also feature real-time competition among top entrepreneurs vying for the coveted title of Africa’s Business Hero and a share of the USD 1.5 million unrestricted grant funding.

The summit boasts an impressive lineup of speakers, including Lucy Quist of the Bold New Normal, Fred Swaniker, Founder of African Leadership Group, and NUSEIR YASSIN, Founder of Nas Daily. With over 50 speakers from diverse backgrounds in entrepreneurship, business, media, investment, and the ecosystem, the summit promises a rich and insightful experience.

Naa Ashorkor's involvement with ABH goes beyond this recognition; she previously served as a mentor on the ABH 2021 TV show, guiding the journey of the ABH 2021 Top 10 heroes to the Grand Finale. Her impact on the program reflects a commitment to fostering entrepreneurship and uplifting African businesses.