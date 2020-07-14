The 37-year-old actress maintains her position as the 4th most-followed Ghanaian celebrity on Instagram, boasting of 4million followers around the world.

The first most-followed Ghanaian celebrity on Instagram is Jackie Appiah with 7.8million followers, followed by Yvonne Nelson with 6.6million and Juliet Ibrahim with 6.2million.

To celebrate this sweet feat, she shared fresh new charming photos on her page and attached a warm message to her loyal fans.

“Dear 4million buttercakes…Thank you for your part in my journey. I’m so very thankful, incredibly grateful and unbelievably blessed. I love you beyond!” she captioned the photo.

She dropped another photo with the same caption.