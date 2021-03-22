This concern was raised by social media users after a photo of the Talented Kidz Season 10 winner, who is now co-hosting this season's reality show, was shared online.

According to observers, the skin colouration of the young Poet's feet does look even, with her toes, appearing darker, hence, claim that she may be using a bleaching cream. Unhappy fans then decided to accuse her mother of being responsible.

Nakeeyat, 8, won the reality in 2019 and since then, she keeps growing in the public's eye, based on this some fans say talented poet has always been, therefore, does not need a brighter to look prettier.

Commenting on the photo shared on TV3's social media pages, one @blayon_blayon wrote "why are they bleaching the child at this early age....oh they must stop pa" with @ephiayarh_de_aroma asking that "why are @nakeeyat parents bleaching her skin".

Nakeeyat's mother accused of bleasching daughter's skin

At the time of this publication, the family and management of the young poet have not issued a comment yet over these claims to confirm or trash accusation. See more reactions captured in the screenshots below.

Nakeeyat's mother under attack for allegedly bleaching daughter's skin (SCREENSHOTS)

