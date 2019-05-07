Dancehall sensation Shatta Wale has leapt to the defense of Nana Appiah Mensah, insisting the embattled Menzgold CEO will soon settle every debt he owes.

The “Ayoo” hit maker told Accra-based Joy FM that he can “assure” all Menzgold customers that they will soon get their monies.

“Nana Appiah [Mensah] is ready to come and pay every customer, whether they like it or not. I am assuring every Menzgold customer,” he said on Showbiz A-Z.

According to him, NAM1 is not a scammer as he has been purported to be and Ghanaians will know the truth soon.

He said the embattled Menzgold CEO “has an agenda for the country” and therefore deserves to be given a second chance.

“I have heard with some people because of this money problem are dead. My condolences to their family but what I want to tell them is that Nana Appiah is coming back to sort everybody out,” Shatta Wale added.

Menzgold has been in the news in recent months following the company’s troubles with state regulatory bodies over its operations.

The Central Bank and Minerals Commission maintain that the company has been taking deposits and locally selling gold despite not having the requisite license to do.

However, the seriousness of the issue was confirmed last September when the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) directed the gold dealership firm to shut down its gold trading activities.

Currently, the operations of the company remain closed to the public, with several customers agitating for a refund of their investments.

Meanwhile, NAM1 remains a wanted man in Ghana after a warrant was issued for his arrest some months ago.