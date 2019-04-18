The Zylofon Boss though he has reportedly won his case in Dubai, has been reported to have rearrested by Interpol, in connection to his Menzgold Business saga in Ghana.

In some recent reports, the Dancehall act made some comments about the NAM1 brouhaha saying that the government has been treating the business mogul unfairly.

According to Stonebwoy, NAM1 is not a criminal but a man who created a lot of job opportunities for people.

In a new post shared by the Menzgold Boss, he praised the Bhim President saying that he is spot on and God should bless him. NAM1 also added he can’t wait to hang out with the musician soon when the dust settles over his saga.

However, according to some unconfirmed reports, NAM1's Insatagram has been hacked and the post might not be from him.

See a screenshot of his post below and share your thoughts with us.