She appeared on Neat FM yesterday where she made this assertion.

According to Mona, men can pay as much as GHC100,000 just for a slay queen to make them happy.

She referred to entertainment lawyer and actress, Sandra Ankobiah, and claimed she makes her money from men because her profession doesn’t pay enough to cater to her needs.

“I doubt Sandra Ankobiah’s source of income,” she said. “She can’t tell me that she buys all those clothes from her work (as a lawyer). Definitely, someone is sponsoring her.”

“She gets paid for making men happy. There are many men who would pay her GHC100,000 to make them happy.”

She said Nana Aba Anamoah, who is also a friend of Sandra Ankobiah, is also a slay queen but mother of all. She said her appearance on TV attracts wealthy men to patronise her.

“Nana Aba Anamoah is the queen of slay queens. She is the queen because she has been on television for many years. Moreover, the big men watch TV so she gets all the attention.”

She added: “She has given confidence to a lot of girls to slay. Most of the slay queens are inspired by her.”

She also named Serwaa Amihere as Nana Aba Anamoah's 'last girl' in the slay queen business.

