“One of the things that scare me about marriage is knowing what to cook" - Lady cries

According to the Nigerian lady identified as Damilola Coker, lack of variety of food to cook for her husband is the thing that scares her about marriage because after one week she would have exhausted all the variety available.

The lady who appears to be a newly-wedded wife has lamented how she has run out of options within the first week of her marriage.

“One of the things that scare me about marriage is knowing what to cook/eat. One week into the marriage and we’ve eaten rice, spaghetti, yam, bread, swallow, noodles, beans… What are we going to eat next week now?” Damilola asked on Twitter.