The Twitter user identified as Zeecardy could not express her excitement enough after receiving the package as her lover promised to do a proper proposal in person when he returns.

In the letter, her fiance said he would have loved to propose to her in person, but the distance between them posed as a huge barrier.

He urged her to wear the engagement ring which he also sent through the same courier service.

He further expressed his love for her in the letter, stating that he would love her till death and will always choose her.

Man sends proposal letter and engagement ring to fiancée through courier service

