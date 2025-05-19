WWE legend tragically dies after being hit by a car while riding his bike home

Former WWE star Maxx Justice, real name Mike Raybeck, has sadly died after being hit by a car while riding his bike home from work near Chabot College.

The 63-year-old wrestler, also known in the ring as Mike Diamond, was confirmed dead by the All-Pro Wrestling (APW) promotion. In a tribute posted on social media, APW wrote:

All Pro Wrestling is saddened to learn about the passing of APW Original, Mike Raybeck, professionally known as Maxx Justice and Mike Diamond. His life was cut short following a bicycle accident… Our most sincere condolences go out to the family, friends and fans of Maxx Justice!

Mike Raybeck started his wrestling career with APW’s Boot Camp and became a five-time APW Universal Champion. Standing at 6ft 5in and weighing 250 pounds, he was a big name in the California wrestling scene and later appeared in three WWF matches.

He was also featured in the wrestling documentary Beyond the Mat, which brought his story to a wider audience.

Tributes pour in for legendary wrestler

Fans from around the world have shared their sadness on social media, remembering Maxx Justice for his strength, passion, and contribution to the sport.

His passing comes shortly after the wrestling community lost another legend, Sabu, whose real name was Terry Brunk. Sabu died at age 60 and was well-known for his high-flying and extreme style in the ring.

He held the ECW World Heavyweight Championship twice and was also an NWA World Heavyweight Champion. His final match took place in April 2025, and his last public appearance was just days before his death at a wrestling reunion show.

Tributes for Sabu poured in as well, with All Elite Wrestling (AEW) posting a tribute message reading:

The wrestling world mourns the passing of Sabu. From barbed wire battles to unforgettable high-risk moments, Sabu gave everything to professional wrestling.

