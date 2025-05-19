C/R: Body of 6-year-old boy recovered from Offin River following heavy rainfall in Dunkwa (video)

The body of a six-year-old boy, identified as Sylvester Owusu, has been recovered from the Offin River after he drowned during a heavy downpour in Dunkwa on Saturday, 17 May 2025.

According to reports, Sylvester had been sent on an errand by his grandmother and was returning home from Zongo Market to Oteng Crescent when tragedy struck.

He is believed to have been swept away by fast-moving water through a culvert along the Anikoko River near Dunkwa-Aggrey Road in the Central Region.

A search operation was launched by residents on Sunday, but their efforts proved unsuccessful. However, on Monday, 19 May, his lifeless body was discovered in the Offin River at Denkyira Buabinso in the Upper Denkyira East Municipality.

A local resident shared details:

We announced that anyone who found a body should notify us. When residents spotted the body, they blocked it from drifting further. We arrived, identified the body, and informed the family. We are now waiting for their decision on whether he will be buried here or returned to Dunkwa for the final funeral rites.

3 confirmed dead in Adenta following Sunday’s heavy downpour

Meanwhile, in the Greater Accra Region, the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for the Adentan Municipal Assembly, Ella Esiman Nongo, has confirmed the deaths of three individuals after a torrential downpour on Sunday, 18 May 2025.

The heavy rainfall, which lasted over three hours, caused extensive flooding in various parts of the capital, including East Legon, Ofankor Barrier, Adentan, and the Kwame Nkrumah Interchange.

In an interview with Citi FM, Madam Nongo reported that properties were severely damaged in communities under her jurisdiction, including Lakeside, Nanakrom, and New Legon.